Saints break camp, prepare for West Coast trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- The Saints broke training camp on Sunday with two preseason games under their belt and two more to go. For the team, their progress is evident, but they’ve still got room to grow leading-up to their regular season opener in 3 weeks.

“Going forward into this week, again build off of last week," said Saints linebacker A.J. Klein. "Be more aggressive. Be more physical. And continue to stack these bricks into week one."

"When you talk about our defensive line, I'm overly confident in us right now," said Saints defensive end Cam Jordan. "But at the same time, I'm trying to inspire the guys to rapidly try to improve every practice. To not just take practice for what it is but try and get better each and every practice on some aspect of their game."

"It's all about fine-tuning," said Saints safety Kurt Coleman. "This preseason is about shaving-off the rough edges so when it comes to the regular season, this defense, this team is ready to fire on all cylinders."

The Saints now head to Los Angeles this week for two joint practices with the Chargers ahead of their third preseason game against L.A. on Saturday.

"When you get a chance to practice with another team, you get different formations offensively, different types of schemes," said Saints head coach Sean Payton. "Defensively it's a different system. Our experience with them last year was real good. It's competitive and those guys do a good job. Our guys practice hard. Both teams do. So I think it's a good work week."

"It kind of ramps-up the competition," Coleman said. "I think if you look at what's happened over these last couple weeks when teams have been practicing, there's been several fights. It's very intense. But I think the one thing that you want to be able to come out of it is going against a different opponent, different people and pushing yourself. You want to be able to grow."

"I think when we have these joint practices, everybody's competing good, the energy's high and you want to do good," said Saints running back Mark Ingram. "Every time you step foot on that field you want to win. You want to be successful and you want to make sure you're executing your technique. When you go against a different team that's just heightened a little bit more."