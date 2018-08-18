Saints offensive line coming together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metairie, La. -- In Friday's preseason loss to the Cardinals, a bright spot for the Saints was their ground attack. They finished with 183 yards as a team on 28 rushing attempts. The first team offensive line paved the way for that production as they continue to mesh together this training camp.

"I thought early in the game that first unit did a good job blocking the run," said Saints head coach Sean Payton. "The protection was solid. It was good to see Andrus in there and all of those guys working together. We've still got some improvement and we'll get a chance to see them play more this next week."

Saints center, Max Unger, agreed with Payton that it was good to have Andrus Peat back in the mix. Peat has been on the mend for the past few months, making a return from surgery to repair a broken fibula he suffered at the end of last season.

"It was good getting Andrus out there," said Saints center Max Unger. "We haven't had a ton of reps together throughout camp. He's been pretty limited so it was good to get the first group out there. It was good. I thought we ran the ball pretty well. I thought that protection was a little spotty in some areas those first couple drives but it was OK. It's just we're working on it getting all five out there again."