× Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of South Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS- The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning, that is in effect through 2:30 PM Saturday. The following parishes are Jefferson Parish and Orleans Parish. Watch out for street flooding and slick roadways.

For your forecast, we have a 60% chance of widespread storms today. Keep an umbrella handy for the rest of the day! Tonight, we will fall back down into the lower 80’s with rain chances clearing up. Keep updated with the latest weather with WGNO Weather. –Adam Bowles