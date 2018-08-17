Woman sentenced to life for shooting ex-girlfriend’s fiancé

COVINGTON – A Franklinton woman has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting and killing her ex-girlfriend’s fiancé during an argument last year.

A jury found 33-year-old Margaret Stockstill guilty of second degree murder in June, and Stockstill’s sentence was handed down on August 16, according to district attorney Warren Montgomery.

On April 14, 2017, Stockstill shot 27-year-old Cody Couch in the lower abdomen while Couch was arguing with Stockstill and Kristin Copeland, who Stockstill had briefly dated and who was engaged to Couch.

Copeland had broken up with Couch earlier in the day through text messages and sent him an image of a burning pile of his clothes, which she had set on fire.

When Couch returned to the home he shared with Copeland around 10 p.m., an argument ensued that ended with Stockstill firing the fatal shot.