The NFL: that’s where this 9-year-old GIRL is ready to play ball

METAIRIE, La - The New Orleans Saints are always looking for a few, good players.

And they're, of course, always looking a few, good and new players.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is giving the Saints a hand.

And it's not just a big round of heartfelt applause for the new season.

Wild Bill is on a recruiting adventure in Metairie, Louisiana.

That's where Wild Bill is looking for future football players.

And he's found one.

One who is already deep into a football career.

That is HER own football career.

That's right.

The player is a girl.

This future player for the New Orleans Saints is already on the football field.

Her name is Mikayela Billiot. She's just nine.

She's a fourth grader at Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies.

And Mikayela Billiot just wrapped up her first season playing flag football in the New Orleans City Park summer football league.

She was the only girl on her team.

Mikayela played for the Buckeyes.

She had a good season. She actually scored a touchdown in the middle of the season.

To play football, Mikayela had to give up some things. She had to give up a lot of time. She even had to give up gymnastics.

But she says it was all worth it.

Besides the touchdown, Mikayela Billiot scored in another way.

She wrote a letter in the middle of the football season to Sean Payton, the coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Mikayela told him that she plays football and one day, she plans to play for his team, the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Payton wrote back to Mikayela Billiot to say he looks forward to following her career that might one day take her to the NFL.