CLEVELAND, OH -- You can now spend the night in the 'Christmas Story' house.

The town in the 1983 film was based on Hammond, Indiana but the movie was actually filmed primarily in Cleveland, Ohio. The house is located at 3159 West 11th Street in Cleveland.

It was restored in 2006 and has been operating public tours ever since with a memorabilia museum across the street.

Now fans can spend the night with the famous leg lamp.

The home sleeping a family of six. Ralphie and Randy's twin beds included. However, the Red Ryder bb gun is not.