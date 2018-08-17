Saints lose second preseason game to the Cardinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Saints struggled from the opening drive Friday night, with four first half turnovers on their way to a 20-15 loss to the Cardinals.

"When you turn the ball over as much as we did offensively you're going to have trouble playing well or even getting a sense of how you do as a team," said Saints head coach Sean Payton. "We put our defense on the field in some tough field positions. I thought we ran the ball fairly efficiently. I thought defensively we handled the run for the most part. I thought we struggled throwing the ball offensively and I thought we struggled covering the pass defensively."

"I thought there were some really good things that happened tonight," said Saints quarterback Taysom Hill. "I thought that we ran the ball well. We played well when we needed to but again, when you get down in the red zone you need to get points. We didn't take care of the ball so that's frustrating and something that definitely needs to get cleaned-up."

"I think it was a tough night for [Taysom Hill]," Payton said. "You can't get stuck holding-on to the ball and taking the sack-fumbles like that. I think he'll rebound and be better."

A couple bright spots in the loss that Payton spoke about after the game were the play of rookie Boston Scott and the overall play of their special teams unit.

The Saint are back to practice Saturday before wrapping-up training camp on Sunday.