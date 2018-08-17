NOPD looking for shoplifter who pulled gun on store clerk in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a woman who stole a box of candy after she pulled out a gun in a store after accusing employees of following her.

Eighteen-year-old Taja Reaux approached an employee at a business in the 3700 block of General DeGaulle Drive around 4:20 p.m. on August 8 and complained that she was being followed, according to the NOPD.

The clerk told Reaux that she could leave the store if that’s the way she felt and walked away.

Reaux confronted the clerk at the front of the store, pulled a handgun out of her waistband, and said she would “steal whatever I wanted out of here,” according to the NOPD.

When the store employee walked away, Reaux put her gun away and grabbed a box of chocolates.

She left the store without paying for the chocolates.

Reaux was been reported missing multiple times by family members before she turned 18, and was considered a habitual runaway.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Taja Reaux is asked to contact Detective John M. Bakula or any Fourth District detective at (504) 658-6040.