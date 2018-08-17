The Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience 2018-19

Purchase an Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience!

A great gift for the golfer on your list!

Deal Highlights

$99 gets you over $350 worth of golf

A round of golf with cart at each participating course location

Enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area

Description

For a limited time enjoy eight of the best golf locations in the greater New Orleans area for $99. That’s eight 18 hole rounds for less than $20 a round! Some restrictions apply.

Belle Terre Country Club

Belle Terre translates from French into “beautiful land” and this golf course certainly lives up to that reputation. Whether you’re a serious golfer or a weekend duffer, this 18-hole championship course designed by Pete Dye is one of Louisiana’s finest with our objective to be among the top three in the state. Improved cart paths, increased bunker sand, better drainage, and brand new greens are all part of the enhanced experience at Belle Terre.

Diamondhead Country Club & Golf

This 36-hole, beautiful and challenging layout is sure to live up to all your expectations. Diamondhead Country Club’s Pine Course has well-placed bunkers and water that comes into play on many holes and was masterfully carved into the rare rolling terrain. DCC’s Cardinal Course is wooded, built on gently rolling terrain with extra-long sand bunkers and has no parallel fairways. Home of the Golf Academy of Diamondhead offering the only indoor/outdoor teaching facility along the MS Gulf Coast, full-service practice facility and Golf Shop, restaurant & bar and the public is always welcome. Diamondhead has been host to several professional golf events including hosting the PGA Champions Tour Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic Qualifiers for five consecutive years. Call 228 255-3910 to book your tee time. Visit us online @ http://www.diamondheadms.org

The Flagstick

The Flagstick is a state-of-the-art indoor virtual golf and entertainment facility located in the Clearview Mall. You can hit the driving range, play a full round of golf, or just enjoy the mini games & challenges on one of 7 full swing simulators! Featuring a full-service bar and kitchen, The Flagstick is the place to Play, Practice, & Party!

Loft18

Loft18 is the premier indoor golf and entertainment center – a deluxe recreation and relaxation complex designed for year-round, all-weather, day-or-night play. Our 5 custom-built, state-of-the-art Full Swing Golf simulator stalls feature 84 championship courses and deliver precision play at its finest to golfers of all experience levels. But you don’t have to love golf (or play like a pro) to have a good time at Loft18. We’re all about kicked-back, Happy Hour style socializing beyond the tee box. Loft18’s full-service bar and restaurant offers gastro-pub fare, craft beer and cocktails, and that only-in-New Orleans’ style of easy-going, effortless service and hospitality.

Oak Knoll Country Club

Opened in 1923 Oak Knoll Country Club is one of the oldest golf courses in Louisiana. Located in Hammond just 40 minutes from New Orleans, Oak Knoll’s 18 lush fairways among hundreds of live oak trees and small greens make this short course challenging for golfers of all levels.

Pinewood Country Club

Located in Slidell. Built in 1963, this Bill Bergin course is lined with beautiful trees and the greens play fast on this 18-hole 6,405-yard challenge.

Riverlands Country Club

Established in 1961, Riverlands Golf & Country Club is lined with large Pines and Oaks that surround several ponds, creating a relaxing golfing experience. Riverlands is open to the public and offers many membership options for both families and individuals. Riverlands is family-friendly with a casual atmosphere that you will immediately notice when visiting our Bar and Restaurant. Enjoy golf on the Club’s 18 Hole Championship Golf Course with TifEagle green surfaces that have been touted as “some of the best in the New Orleans Metro Area.”

Timberlane Golf and Country Club

Newly renovated, Timberlane Country Club is a Robert Trent Jones SR. design golf course. Timberlane Country Club is an 18-hole regulation length golf course in Gretna, Louisiana. This championship layout has 3 sets of tee boxes for a fun, but challenging golfing experience.

Ultimate NOLA Golf Experience Restrictions

Valid for 18 holes and one cart rental per course

Tee Time required (72 hr maximum pre-book)

Must mention card when booking Tee Time

Not valid for tournament or league play

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

Not valid before 11am holidays and weekends

Loft 18 offer not valid Friday and Saturday 5pm – close

Limit 1 card per household

Golf Card will expire on 08/31/2019

Purchase Agreement

Your Golf Card will be mailed within 7-10 days

All sales final, no refunds or exchanges for unused vouchers or missed events

Certificate(s) not redeemable for cash

NOLA Discount Deals, WGNO/NOLA38 & incentRev are not responsible for closed establishments