FL man arrested with two cans of fart spray

PALMETTO, FL -- 18-year-old Willie Edwards was arrested and booked into The Manatee County Jail after officers stopped him for driving an unregistered vehicle.

In the incident report, the man’s purse was searched upon arrested and cops found two cans of pepper spray and two cans of fart spray.

The incident report does not explain why Edwards required more than one can of fart spray. Inquiring minds want to know but what we do know is that police marked the cans “for safekeeping.”

Freed on a $120 bond, Edwards is scheduled for an August 22nd court appearance on the misdemeanor registration charge.