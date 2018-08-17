× Entergy president and CEO Charles Rice stepping down

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy New Orleans president and CEO Charles Rice is stepping down to join Entergy’s legal team.

Rice, who has led Entergy since 2010, will transition to providing legal advice and guidance on August 20, according to an Entergy press release.

Rice was embroiled in a recent scandal involving a subcontractor hired by Entergy that paid and coached “protesters” to fill the seats at a City Council meeting while the council discussed a proposed Entergy power plant.

At the time, Rice firmly denied that any of the protesters at the meeting had been paid, a claim that turned out to be false.

Utility operations group president Rod West will become interim president and CEO when Rice steps down.

“We thank Charles for his notable accomplishments and significant contributions to the New Orleans community as the president and chief executive officer of Entergy New Orleans,” West said. “Looking ahead, we are focused on identifying the right leader for Entergy New Orleans who can continue to build upon Rice’s accomplishments and who can also continue to guide investments in a more modern energy network while keeping bills affordable for our customers.”

A longtime Entergy employee and military veteran, Rice has legal experience in both commercial matters and labor law, according to Entergy.

“It has been an honor to serve the great citizens of New Orleans and lead the many fine employees of Entergy New Orleans,” Rice said. “It is time to allow the company to pursue new leadership as Entergy New Orleans continues to be a valuable part of the community I call home and hold near to my heart.”

A nationwide search for Rice’s replacement has already begun, according to Entergy.