Domenica does Coolinary!

NEW ORLEANS - This spot is serving up a delicious menu for Coolinary - check it out!

Domenica is known for their amazing Italian fare, and this menu doesn't disappoint!

They're serving up Coolinary lunch and dinner, but Executive Chef Rita Bernhardt says lunch is especially interesting. Her favorite entree is the Campanelli. "It's a white bolognese which is kind of like the classic red bolognese but instead of adding the tomato, you add cream, so it's even more rich and delicious."

Bernhardt's favorite part about Coolinary is that it brings the community together, "It's a great value, it's a great way to get people out into their city."

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Arancini

corn, fontina, tomatillo salsa verde

Ceasar

little gem lettuce, parmigiano Reggiano, crostini

Second Course

choice of

Margherita Pizza

tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella

Campanelli

white Bolognese & rapini

$20

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Arancini

corn, fontina, tomatillo salsa verde

Chilled Tomato Soup

fennel, chili, pickled shrimp

Second Course

choice of

Lasagne

pasta verde, béchamel, mozzarella, pork ragu

Chicken “Alla Mattone”

caponata, pickled peppers

Rigatoni

arrabbiata basil, Parmigiano Reggiano

Third Course

choice of

Affogato

vanilla gelato, pecan biscotti, espresso shot



Cannoli

sweetened ricotta, chocolate, orange



$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.