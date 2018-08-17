Domenica does Coolinary!

NEW ORLEANS - This spot is serving up a delicious menu for Coolinary - check it out!
Domenica is known for their amazing Italian fare, and this menu doesn't disappoint!
They're serving up Coolinary lunch and dinner, but Executive Chef Rita Bernhardt says lunch is especially interesting. Her favorite entree is the Campanelli. "It's a white bolognese which is kind of like the classic red bolognese but instead of adding the tomato, you add cream, so it's even more rich and delicious."
Bernhardt's favorite part about Coolinary is that it brings the community together, "It's a great value, it's a great way to get people out into their city."
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Arancini
corn, fontina, tomatillo salsa verde
Ceasar
little gem lettuce, parmigiano Reggiano, crostini
Second Course
choice of
Margherita Pizza
tomato, basil, fresh mozzarella
Campanelli
white Bolognese & rapini
$20
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Arancini
corn, fontina, tomatillo salsa verde
Chilled Tomato Soup
fennel, chili, pickled shrimp
Second Course
choice of
Lasagne
pasta verde, béchamel, mozzarella, pork ragu
Chicken “Alla Mattone”
caponata, pickled peppers
Rigatoni
arrabbiata basil, Parmigiano Reggiano
Third Course
choice of
Affogato
vanilla gelato, pecan biscotti, espresso shot
Cannoli
sweetened ricotta, chocolate, orange
$39
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.