Big Branch Beach Sweep volunteers needed

LACOMBE, LA — The U. S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking for volunteers for the annual Beach Sweep at the Big Branch Marsh and Bayou Savage National Wildlife refuges.

The event will be on Saturday, September 15 from 9:00 until noon. Organizers are hoping to use about 30 volunteers at each location. The work will be followed by a free picnic lunch for all the participants.

Big Branch Marsh clean-up will focus mostly on picking-up trash along Lake Road. Wildlife workers say nearly 100,000 visitors use the free boat launch, wildlife observation, and other spots along the road every year.

The Bayou Savage clean-up will focus on Crabbing Bridge Road, which wildlife workers say is another popular site.

All debris picked-up at each location will be catalogued. Workers want to keep a record of the types and amounts of debris and trash collected.

If you’re interested in helping, call 985-882-2025. Remember, 30 volunteers will be allowed to help at each location.