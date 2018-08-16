White Nationalist’s online chat interrupted by angry Dad

“Unite the Right” organizer Jason Kessler tends to meet opposition wherever he speaks—including his parents’ home.

Video has surfaced of the white supremacist being interrupted by his angry father while chatting online about Orthodox Jews to neo-Nazi Californian Patrick Little, the Washington Post reports.

“Hey, you get out of my room!” yells Kessler’s irate father, prompting Little to ask whether he has a “drunk roommate.”

Kessler eventually admits to an amused Little that the man shouting “I want this to stop in my room, Jason” is his father, with whom he is “at a crosshairs” over issues including Jews. The video was filmed in June, though it only came to wider attention after an excerpt was tweeted this week.

Kessler tells Little that his parents are exposed to “constant anti-German propaganda” from watching the “American history channel,” the Guardian reports.

He explains: “I’m stuck in a situation where I have to stay with my family because I’m paying for all these lawsuits, and I can’t afford to do that without staying with my family.”

Little, who ran for the U.S. Senate this year as a Republican, sympathized, telling Kessler he was currently on his boat, which he planned to move to if he was ever evicted. (Kessler and his fellow white nationalist were vastly outnumbered at a weekend demonstration in Washington, DC.)

