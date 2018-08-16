× Saints announce parking changes, mobile ticketing at Superdome

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints have announced some minor changes you’ll see at the Superdome for the upcoming season.

The first preseason home game is Friday, Aug. 17, against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here are the parking and ticketing changes, per the Saints website:

Parking Policy

Due to increased security measures at all NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game. During the course of the 2018 NFL season, SMG New Orleans will implement enhanced vehicle screening of all vehicles that pass through and park within close proximity of the building. Enhanced vehicle screening will consist of an EOD canine sweep. All EOD canine searches will take place outside of the parking garages prior to entry.

Only vehicles parking within close proximity to the stadium will be subject to the enhanced EOD canine search. This would include guests who are parking in the A or B lanes of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. To assist with traffic ingress, any guests with C, D, E, or F parking placards will be directed to the second entrance of each garage to bypass the vehicle screening. These vehicles will be directed around the enhanced vehicle screening since they do not pass through or park within the 100-foot perimeter.

All vehicles that need screening will have parking placards, which clearly designate the need for enhanced screening. These vehicles will have a yellow star on the right hand corner of their placard. The guest’s parking placard also has language on the bottom of their pass, which reads, “Vehicle is subject to screening by security upon entry.”

The safety of our fans, players and employees is our highest priority. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our service department at (504) 731-1700.

Mobile Ticketing

Beginning with the upcoming 2018 season, NFL ticketing policies will prohibit printed PDF tickets from being accepted for entry into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Season ticket holders will continue to receive their commemorative paper tickets in the mail, as usual. Ticket holders who choose to use their commemorative paper tickets for entry will be allowed. However, fans will no longer be able send PDF (Portable Document Format) tickets via email. Ticket Holders must download the Saints mobile app or the SeatGeek app in order to resell or transfer tickets to another account.

Fans choosing to sell and forward their tickets to others should be aware of the changes to the NFL’s ticket distribution policy. Fans who buy tickets on the secondary market, via NFL-approved secondary markets, should also note the changes on how to obtain and use their tickets.

All NFL teams, including the Saints, have been required to eliminate PDF tickets. Mobile tickets offer a safe, convenient and flexible way for fans to sell, send and manage their tickets. Mobile ticketing also protects the integrity of tickets, improving protection against fraud and counterfeit tickets, and allows ticket holders to access their tickets from their smartphones, thereby allowing phones to serve as a replacement for paper ticket(s). The ticket’s mobile barcode is then scanned at the gate for entry.

Don’t have a smartphone? Not a problem. Fans are encouraged to contact a member of our customer service department at (504) 731-1700 for assistance.

With the addition of our new ticketing partner, SeatGeek, there will be Saints representatives as well as SeatGeek representatives located at every ticket gate to help assist fans with any questions or technical issues that may occur.