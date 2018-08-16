Lime in the Coconut Cookies! Would you eat it?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Put the lime in the coconut, and *eat* them both up!

Today, Test Kitchen Taylor took this song to heart with her lime and coconut oil cookies!

Lime in the Coconut Cookies

1 box yellow cake mix

1/2 c melted coconut oil

2 eggs

2 tsp lime juice

2 drops green food coloring

1/4 c. white chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease baking sheet.

Add the melted coconut oil to the cake mix and roughly mix it together before adding eggs (a cold egg mixed directly with the melted coconut oil will change the liquid state of the oil!).

Add in Lime juice and food coloring

Stir in white chocolate.

Using a cookie scoop, spoon 1.5 tbsp sized balls onto cookie sheet about 1.5"-2" apart and press down lightly.

Bake for 10 min then remove from oven and allow cookies to rest on cookie sheet about 5-10 more minutes before transferring to cooling rack.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!