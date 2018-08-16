DNA Activation is the new spiritual healing for one local entrepreneur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- When it comes to the search for healing, some may turn to medicinal doctors and others to acupuncturists.

However, one local woman turns to a healing process that deals with your DNA.

Samantha Bearden is a DNA activator or "spiritual healer."

"I help people live a better, more fulfilling life with access to all of the magic that is inside of them," says Samantha.

She says her curiosity was sparked at a very young age.

"I had my science teacher tell me that we have 12 strands of DNA, two are of them are good, the rest were junk. It was called junk! So, that followed me throughout my life and I figured out through studying many spiritual practices that our DNA is actually multi-dimensional. We are multi-dimensional beings. So, those 10 strands that they said were junk are not. They are energy," says Samantha.

Samantha claims several clients have been healed through physical illnesses, diseases, broken relationships, and much more.

"You have to be willing to let go of what you know. Within weeks of having my DNA activated, I called in an amazing business mentor," says one of Samantha's clients, Amy Bellart.

Samantha says it takes several sessions for the restructure method to work.

If it does, then unique gifts could just be unlocked from within.

"It shifts your energy and your vibration dramatically. So, you start attracting the things to you that maybe you have been pining for that you wanted," says Samantha.

Samantha says she loves to empower her clients, especially women.

Her goal is to work with Ellen and Oprah and become their spiritual healer.