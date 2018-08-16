COOLinary at Toups South
“During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus.” – coolinaryneworleans.com
- August 1-31, 2018
- List of the 112 participating restaurants
- Offers:
- 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less
- 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less
- 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less
Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.
“Chef Isaac Toups presents regional Southern cuisine featuring fine food and cocktails inside of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum. At Toups South you’ll enjoy flavors and styles refined at Toups’ Meatery, with a touch of outside influence from out neighbors in the Greater American South.” – coolinaryneworleans.com
- Address:
- Inside the Southern Food and Beverage Museum
- 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.
- New Orleans, LA 70113
- Phone Number:
- (504) 304-2147
- Menus:
- Coolinary Menus
- 2-Course Lunch: $20
- 3-Course Dinner: $35
- 3-Course Brunch: $35 (only available on Saturdays & Sundays)
- Menu
- Hours:
- Lunch:
- Monday, Wednesday – Friday:
- 11:00am – 3:00pm
- Dinner:
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday:
- 5:00pm – 9:00pm
- Friday & Saturday:
- 5:00pm – 10:00pm
- Brunch:
- Saturday & Sunday:
- 10:00am – 3:00pm
- Closed on Tuesdays
- Website
Click here for more information about Toups South.