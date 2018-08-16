× COOLinary at Toups South

Coolinary New Orleans

“During the month of August, experience cuisine that delights your palate and is an integral part of the history and culture of New Orleans. This annual culinary tradition features specially priced prix-fixe lunch, dinner and brunch menus.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

August 1-31, 2018

List of the 112 participating restaurants

Offers: 3-course dinner menus for $39 or less 3-course brunch menus for $39 or less 2- or 3-course lunch menus for $20 or less



Click here for more information about Coolinary New Orleans.

*******

Toups South

“Chef Isaac Toups presents regional Southern cuisine featuring fine food and cocktails inside of the Southern Food and Beverage Museum. At Toups South you’ll enjoy flavors and styles refined at Toups’ Meatery, with a touch of outside influence from out neighbors in the Greater American South.” – coolinaryneworleans.com

Address: Inside the Southern Food and Beverage Museum 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. New Orleans, LA 70113

Phone Number: (504) 304-2147

Menus: Coolinary Menus 2-Course Lunch: $20 3-Course Dinner: $35 3-Course Brunch: $35 (only available on Saturdays & Sundays) Menu

Hours: Lunch: Monday, Wednesday – Friday: 11:00am – 3:00pm Dinner: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday: 5:00pm – 9:00pm Friday & Saturday: 5:00pm – 10:00pm Brunch: Saturday & Sunday: 10:00am – 3:00pm Closed on Tuesdays

Website

Click here for more information about Toups South.