Coolinary at Broussard’s!

NEW ORLEANS - At this classic restaurant, the deals don't end after August!
Executive Chef Jimi Setchim jam-packed his Coolinary menu this year! There are three appetizer options, four entree options, and three dessert options.
Setchim says his favorite thing on the menu this year is the Moules Frites which includes, "Beautiful mussels, Herbsaint broth, and french fries." But the most interesting thing on the menu is definitely the totally Vegan Bouillabaisse, "it's got roasted squash, garbanzo beans in it, roasted carrots."
Their goal? "We try to do a very French, light, summery theme. We wanted stuff that was still decadent, elegant and rich. It really gives you a chance to be a tourist in your own city."
And guess what?! It doesn't end when August is over - the $19.20 deal lasts all the way through September.
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Broussard’s Caesar
grilled chard, romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons
Chilled Asparagus Soup
crème fraiche, truffle oil
Goat Cheese Tart
caramelized onions, fresh thyme, puff pastry
Second Course
choice of
Sous-Vide Chicken Provençal
rosemary rubbed chicken leg, roasted summer tomatoes, niçoise olives, zucchini, garlic herb pistou
Cane Glazed Pork Tenderloin
Vidalia onions, shaved cabbage, sweet potato hay, warm bacon & Dijon vinaigrette
Summer Vegetable Bouillabaisse
roasted fennel, garlic confit, summer squash, baby carrots, white beans, saffron & tomato broth, toasted baguette
Moules Frites
whitewater mussels, fennel, leeks, garlic, vin blanc
Third Course
choice of
Mousse au Chocolat
Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée
Emperor’s Fool
$19.20
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.