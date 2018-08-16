Coolinary at Broussard’s!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - At this classic restaurant, the deals don't end after August!

Executive Chef Jimi Setchim jam-packed his Coolinary menu this year! There are three appetizer options, four entree options, and three dessert options.

Setchim says his favorite thing on the menu this year is the Moules Frites which includes, "Beautiful mussels, Herbsaint broth, and french fries." But the most interesting thing on the menu is definitely the totally Vegan Bouillabaisse, "it's got roasted squash, garbanzo beans in it, roasted carrots."

Their goal? "We try to do a very French, light, summery theme. We wanted stuff that was still decadent, elegant and rich. It really gives you a chance to be a tourist in your own city."

And guess what?! It doesn't end when August is over - the $19.20 deal lasts all the way through September.

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Broussard’s Caesar

grilled chard, romaine, Caesar dressing, croutons

Chilled Asparagus Soup

crème fraiche, truffle oil

Goat Cheese Tart

caramelized onions, fresh thyme, puff pastry

Second Course

choice of

Sous-Vide Chicken Provençal

rosemary rubbed chicken leg, roasted summer tomatoes, niçoise olives, zucchini, garlic herb pistou

Cane Glazed Pork Tenderloin

Vidalia onions, shaved cabbage, sweet potato hay, warm bacon & Dijon vinaigrette

Summer Vegetable Bouillabaisse

roasted fennel, garlic confit, summer squash, baby carrots, white beans, saffron & tomato broth, toasted baguette

Moules Frites

whitewater mussels, fennel, leeks, garlic, vin blanc

Third Course

choice of

Mousse au Chocolat

Vanilla Bean Crème Brûlée

Emperor’s Fool

$19.20

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.