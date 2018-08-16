× Better rain chance through the weekend

After so much heat for the first half of the week the pattern will change today through the weekend. The high pressure that was over the area is now gone and that has allowed more moisture to filter back in.

Scattered showers and storms developed quickly late Thursday morning as temperatures climbed into the upper 80s. This development will continue through the early to mid afternoon time frame as the Futurecast shows.

Like most days with decent rain chances the I-10 corridor will likely see some of these spotty storms. The rest of the south shore also has a good chance to see rain through the day. North Shore activity will be more spotty but still see quite a few storms.

The main threat from these storms today will be the locally heavy rain that develops. Watch for low visibility if you are driving through these as well as standing water.

The secondary risk for Thursday is the wind gust potential. While widespread severe weather is not expected. a few strong storms could produce wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

After today this pattern should continue through the weekend, just with less chance of strong wind. Look for late morning to afternoon thunderstorms to develop each day through at least Sunday.