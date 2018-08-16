14-year-old student stabbed multiple times during school assembly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUTHER, Okla. - A 14-year-old was stabbed on Thursday during a "welcome back" assembly at an Oklahoma high school, according to KFOR.

Witnesses say the students were in the school's auditorium for the assembly around 8:30 a.m. at Luther High School when a 14-year-old male student stabbed a 14-year-old female student at least five times.

"For some reason, the male student stood up and started stabbing the female student," said Mark Opgrande, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was taken to an ambulance on the scene, but was then loaded into a medical helicopter that landed in the parking lot. She is currently listed in stable condition at OU Medical Center.

A student told KFOR several students pulled the 14-year-old male off the victim and pinned him against the wall.

Luther Public Schools released the following statement:

“There was an incident at the High School Assembly this morning at the Auditorium. The situation is under control, all students are safe.”

Investigators have not revealed a motive for the attack. No other information has been released.