What is National Relaxation Day?

Take a deep breath and unwind as today, August 15th, is National Relaxation Day.

As a 4th grader in 1985, a young man named Sean Moeller founded National Relaxation Day.

In an interview with the Des Moines Register, Sean suggested people shouldn’t do “anything of real value” today.

He said taking time to recuperate and rejuvenate your tired mind and body may help prevent health risks. He thought everyone needed a break from the fast-paced and often hectic lifestyles we live.

Suggested activities include golf, reading, swimming, fishing, a picnic, and of course... a spa day.

