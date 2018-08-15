Suspect in interstate shooting also booked in 2015 murder case

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police arrested the man who they say opened fire on a car on Interstate 10 and also booked him in a 2015 murder case.

In the most recent case, on August 1 of this year, the shooting on Interstate 10, three people were hit. The NOPD says five people were traveling westbound on the interstate near Crowder Boulevard. They say Nas Jackson pulled up beside the car and began firing. A man and two children were hit. A woman and a three-year-old girl who were also in the car were unhurt.

The man and a 16-year-old boy were shot in their legs. A two-year-old boy suffered graze wounds to shoulder and chest.

Police say that Jackson was involved in an ongoing dispute with the victims. He was booked with attempted murder, assault and firearms charges.

The murder happened on October 12, 2015, in the 1300 block of Annette Street near Marais. At about 4:00 that afternoon, the NOPD found a man shot multiple times. He died at the hospital. The following month, police arrested a suspect in the case. But they say their investigation also led them to Jackson as one of the perpetrators.

Police say they worked with U.S. Marshals to find Jackson. They say he surrendered to them in the 1400 block of North Broad Street. Jackson was booked with second degree murder for the 2015 case.

The NOPD is also asking people who may have additional information in the case to come forward with their tips. They’re encouraging people who can help with the interstate shooting to call the NOPD Seventh District at 504-658-6070. Anyone with information on the 2015 murder can reach homicide detectives at 504-658-5300. Or you can call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.