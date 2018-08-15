Ohio podiatrist’s sons murdered their dad before killing themselves, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio - A podiatrist in the Cleveland area was found shot to death in his home, and police say his two sons pulled the trigger, then turned the gun on themselves during a standoff.

Richard Warn's wife returned from vacation on Thursday and was not able to get inside their house, so she called the police. Beachwood Police Chief Gary Haba said officers went inside to find the 59-year-old dead from five to six gunshot wounds.

There were no signs of forced entry, according to WJW.

Haba said good police work led investigators to a house, owned by Warn, on Elmwood Road in South Euclid Friday evening. Given the violent nature of the doctor's death, Beachwood police enlisted the help of the SWAT team to serve a search warrant at the home, occupied by Warn's two sons.

According to Haba, someone inside the house fired a rifle at the SWAT vehicle so the team retreated. After a 12-hour standoff, they were unable to make contact with the sons and went inside.

Officers broke down the front of the house and found the bodies of Michael Warn, 31, and Mark Warn, 29. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said they suffered gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths suicide.

Haba said he is confident the evidence will show Michael and Mark killed their father. He said this was not a random act and no other residents were in danger.

Right now, investigators do not have a motive for the murder. There were prior police calls to the Warns' house in Beachwood, but Haba said he would not consider it a problem home.

Richard Warn had not been in contact with his sons for weeks or even months before his death. The police chief mentioned mental illness might be a factor, but cannot confirm that.