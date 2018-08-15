× Mr. Belding from ‘Saved By The Bell’ schooling New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS– Dennis Haskins who played beloved school Principal “Mr. Belding” on the hit sitcom “Saved By The Bell” will be making a stop in New Orleans for a special show at the House of Blues New Orleans on Saturday, September 8th.

The show is “Saved by the 90’s”, which is a live 90’s cover band that is sure to be totally radical! “Mr. Belding” will be hosting the party with the band playing some of the greatest songs from the 1990’s.

“Saved By The Bell” ran on TV from 1989-1993. The series starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dusin Diamond, Lark Voorhies, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez. The show focused on the students at Bayside High where Mr. Belding was the principal.

For tickets to the show, click HERE.