Get the Skinny | Lunch Box Toolkit!

Let’s face it:  a sandwich is one of the easiest – and cheapest – lunches to pack.  But kids (and adults) can quickly get burned out with the same old, same old turkey sandwich. 

 

So how do you pack crave-worthy and nutritious lunches that you and your kids will actually want to eat?  It takes a little planning, but if you manage to pull it off, bringing your lunch (at least occasionally) can benefit your body and your wallet.

 

Add a little variety by mixing and matching choices from each of these 3 groups to ensure a nutritiously balanced lunch that won’t end up in the trash can. 

Beyond Deli Meat: Protein-Rich Foods

 

  • Chicken, cut into strips for dipping or rolling into tortilla
  • Chicken salad made with Greek yogurt
  • Greek yogurt – Oikos Triple Zero
  • Peanut butter, Almond Butter, SunButter packs
  • Cheese
  • Hard-boiled eggs

 

 

Fresh Fruit and/or Veggie Packets

 

  • Apples (+ nut butter, nuts, cheese)
  • Fresh Veggies: Jicama sticks, baby carrots, edamame, snap peas, celery, etc (+ (with Greek yogurt dip)
  • Fresh fruit
  • Freeze-dried fruit packets

 

 

Nutrient-Rich “Extras”

  • Nuts – individual packets
  • Guacamole – single-serving tubs of guac or avocado
  • Hummus packs
  • Greek yogurt dips – single-serving pack
  • Popcorn – Air-popped popcorn pack
  • Whole grain chips (e.g. Beanitos)
  • Whole grain crackers (e.g. Mary’s Gone Crackers or Triscuit Thins)

 

 

Involve kids in the planning process. A nutritious lunch doesn’t have to be perfect, and it doesn’t have to take a ton of time. Talk with kids to find out their favorite treats. Engage them in helping with the shopping list, giving them a range of healthful options to choose from so they can help build their own nutritious lunch that will not only put a smile on their face, but also to help to fuel them through their day.

 

