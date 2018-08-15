× Get the Skinny | Lunch Box Toolkit!

Let’s face it: a sandwich is one of the easiest – and cheapest – lunches to pack. But kids (and adults) can quickly get burned out with the same old, same old turkey sandwich.

So how do you pack crave-worthy and nutritious lunches that you and your kids will actually want to eat? It takes a little planning, but if you manage to pull it off, bringing your lunch (at least occasionally) can benefit your body and your wallet.

Add a little variety by mixing and matching choices from each of these 3 groups to ensure a nutritiously balanced lunch that won’t end up in the trash can.

Beyond Deli Meat: Protein-Rich Foods

Chicken, cut into strips for dipping or rolling into tortilla

Chicken salad made with Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt – Oikos Triple Zero

Peanut butter, Almond Butter, SunButter packs

Cheese

Hard-boiled eggs

Fresh Fruit and/or Veggie Packets

Apples (+ nut butter, nuts, cheese)

Fresh Veggies: Jicama sticks, baby carrots, edamame, snap peas, celery, etc (+ (with Greek yogurt dip)

Fresh fruit

Freeze-dried fruit packets

Nutrient-Rich “Extras”

Nuts – individual packets

Guacamole – single-serving tubs of guac or avocado

Hummus packs

Greek yogurt dips – single-serving pack

Popcorn – Air-popped popcorn pack

Whole grain chips (e.g. Beanitos)

Whole grain crackers (e.g. Mary’s Gone Crackers or Triscuit Thins)

Involve kids in the planning process. A nutritious lunch doesn’t have to be perfect, and it doesn’t have to take a ton of time. Talk with kids to find out their favorite treats. Engage them in helping with the shopping list, giving them a range of healthful options to choose from so they can help build their own nutritious lunch that will not only put a smile on their face, but also to help to fuel them through their day.

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD