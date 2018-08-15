Foreigner, Village People, Montgomery Gentry coming to Gretna Fest 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRETNA, LA - Foreigner, the Village People, Montgomery Gentry, Color Me Badd, and Tone Loc will all perform at the 2018 Gretna Heritage Festival.

The annual musical festival will return to downtown Gretna on September 28, 29, and 30 and feature several dozen local and national musical acts.

The first day of the fest will showcase the best of disco and R&B, rock acts will be featured on the second day, and the closing day of the Gretna Fest will be devoted to country music.

Tickets go on sale on August 17 on the Gretna Heritage Festival website.

Advance sale admission through Ticketmaster.com to the event is $30 for a Single Day Ticket or $77.50 for a Weekend Pass. Single Day Tickets are also available at the gate for $35 and a Weekend Pass for $90. General Admission for children 12 and under is free. VIP and Skybox Admission not included with General Admission.

For more information about the Gretna Heritage Festival, call 504-361-7748 or visit www.gretnafest.com.