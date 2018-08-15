× Coroner IDs victim in Gravier Street homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was shot in the head Tuesday afternoon in the Central Business District.

May Francois, 34, died at the hospital a short time after he was shot in the 900 block of Gravier Street.

According to NOPD, officers responded to an accident with injury, and when they arrived, they found Francois suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe there were three people in the car with Francois when the shooting happened, and that the shooter was in the car with Francois.

Two of the people in the car ran south on Gravier Street, and one of them ran into a parking garage. The other suspect fled in an unknown direction. Police set up a perimeter to try to detain the suspect in the parking garage, but he was able to slip out of an emergency exit.

No suspects or motives have been identified.