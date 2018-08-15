Coolinary at Manning’s!

NEW ORLEANS - This sports bar is serving up the good stuff for cheap in August!
Paul Robert, Chef at Manning's Bar and Grill, told us about his favorite dishes they're offering for coolinary ."Thinking of local ingredients and things that we could do that would be great especially since we get a lot of tourists and conventions in town, we can show them what we do here in New Orleans. I like being able to do something different and using the ingredients in the summertime which is a lot of fresh produce and seafood."
So what tops the list? A homemade shrimp etouffee, a Strawberry Salad with balsamic vinaigrette, bleu cheese crumbles, and candy pecans, and an out of this world ice cream cookie sandwich.
Lunch Menu
First Course
choice of
Louisiana Strawberry Salad
mixed greens, candied pecan, blue cheese crumble, balsamic vinaigrette
Creamy Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Second Course
choice of
New Orleans Style Cuban Pressed Sandwich
Louisiana Shrimp Étouffée
$18
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Louisiana Strawberry Salad
mixed greens, candied pecan, blue cheese crumble, balsamic vinaigrette
Creamy Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup
Second Course
choice of
Grilled Salmon
ratatouille
Louisiana Shrimp Étouffée
Thick Cut Roast Beef
baked mac + cheese
Third Course
choice of
Blackberry & Peach Cobbler
vanilla ice cream
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
caramel & chocolate sauce
$35
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.