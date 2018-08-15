Coolinary at Manning’s!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - This sports bar is serving up the good stuff for cheap in August!

Paul Robert, Chef at Manning's Bar and Grill, told us about his favorite dishes they're offering for coolinary ."Thinking of local ingredients and things that we could do that would be great especially since we get a lot of tourists and conventions in town, we can show them what we do here in New Orleans. I like being able to do something different and using the ingredients in the summertime which is a lot of fresh produce and seafood."

So what tops the list? A homemade shrimp etouffee, a Strawberry Salad with balsamic vinaigrette, bleu cheese crumbles, and candy pecans, and an out of this world ice cream cookie sandwich.

Lunch Menu

First Course

choice of

Louisiana Strawberry Salad

mixed greens, candied pecan, blue cheese crumble, balsamic vinaigrette

Creamy Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Second Course

choice of

New Orleans Style Cuban Pressed Sandwich

Louisiana Shrimp Étouffée

$18

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Louisiana Strawberry Salad

mixed greens, candied pecan, blue cheese crumble, balsamic vinaigrette

Creamy Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup

Second Course

choice of

Grilled Salmon

ratatouille

Louisiana Shrimp Étouffée

Thick Cut Roast Beef

baked mac + cheese

Third Course

choice of

Blackberry & Peach Cobbler

vanilla ice cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich

caramel & chocolate sauce

$35

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.