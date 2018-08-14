× Time’s running out to claim $237K lottery ticket sold in the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — Someone who bought an Easy 5 Lotto ticket in the French Quarter in March is a whole lot richer, but time’s running out to claim the prize.

Louisiana Lottery said on Twitter that there’s still an unclaimed Easy 5 jackpot winning ticket floating around. It was sold for the March 28, 2018 drawing and purchased at Unique General Store on Royal Street.

It’s worth $237,344, but it expires on Sept. 24.

The winning numbers for the March 28 drawing are 03-06-08-30-34.