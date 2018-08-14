Thomas Markle hangs up on Prince Harry 📞

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meghan Markle's father is claiming that he hung up on Prince Harry during a call about those staged paparazzi photos.

In an interview with The Mail on Sunday, the 74-year-old claims that he "lied" and "hung up" on the Royal.

Harry reportedly called Thomas to ask if the reports of him staging photos were true. Thomas claims that he lied to the Prince, telling him that he "was being measured for a hoodie." Who gets measured for a hoodie?

Thomas says that Harry and Meghan called him again while he was recovering from a heart attack. Harry reportedly told him, "If you had listened to me this would never have happened." Meghan's dad claims he replied, "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad," and hung up on him.

Thomas also told The Mail that, "Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, 'they will eat you alive.'" '

Thomas now admitting that Harry was right.

Although we should probably note that Thomas -- continues to talk to the press.