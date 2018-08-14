Selfie smack down: police called as women brawl for photo spot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is really a vacation without some hair pulling?

Two tourists set off a massive smack down trying to secure the best selfie spot in Rome on Friday.

A 19-year-old Dutch women and a 44-year-old Italian woman pulled each other's hair and fought over the perfect photo spot by Rome's Trevi Fountain.

The location is a favorite on Instagram and one of the most popular locations in Rome.

Local police posted photographs of the encounter on Twitter, which they said escalated in to an 8-person beat down.

It was so bad that officers called reinforcements to "restore order."

Thankfully no one was seriously hurt. Talk about doin' it for the gram.