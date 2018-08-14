NOPD: Man shot in the head on Gravier Street dies, three suspects at large

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPDATE: The victim in the Gravier Street shooting has died.

NEW ORLEANS -- NOPD is on the scene of a shooting that happened in the 900 block of Gravier Street downtown Tuesday afternoon.

According to NOPD, officers responded to an accident with injury, and when they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in "grave condition," NOPD said.

Police believe there were three people in the car with the victim when the shooting happened, and that the shooter was in the car with the victim.

Two of the people in the car ran south on Gravier Street, and one of them ran into a parking garage. The other suspect fled in an unknown direction. Police set up a perimeter to try to detain the suspect in the parking garage, but he was able to slip out of an emergency exit.

Police said it's very early in the investigation. No suspects or descriptions have been identified.

Check back for updates on this developing story.