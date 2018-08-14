NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Bayou Beer Garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Bayou Beer Garden offers brews on the front porch, back patio and indoors at the bar.

There are 15 brews on tap to choose from, and once the back patio is renovated, expect to see 30 beers on tap back there.

"We try to get every style of beer in here. We try to get a variety from around the world and, most often, locally," says Matt Wilbratt with Bayou Beer Garden.

There's an emphasis on "local."

"We've got Jucifer, this is a wonderful, single IPA. It's from Gnarley Barley out of Hammond, a real piney, citrusy flavor to it. Very hazy, as you can tell. It's a great staple of the Gulf Coast and Gulf Coast IPAs in general,” says Wilbratt.

The Beer Garden also serves traditional bar fare, everything from burgers to grilled chicken. But they're mostly known for their disco fries.

Bayou Beer Garden is part of the NOLA Craft Beer Experience. For $49, you get different craft beers at 10 locations around town. You'll get two flights or equivalent of 40 ounces at each participating brewery or pub, about $200 worth of craft beer!