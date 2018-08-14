NASA Administrator attends the RS-25 rocket engine testing at Stennis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- It was another successful day for NASA after the firing of the RS-25 rocket engine at NASA's Stennis Space Center Tuesday afternoon.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, along with other government officials including Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant, were out at the testing pad to witness the rare event. It's the first rocket testing Administrator Bridenstine has witnessed since taking the position in April of this year.

The RS-25 engine will eventually end up on an actual Space Launch System (SLS). The successful engine test lasted for 500 seconds today, which means we're a step closer to sending astronauts back to the moon and even to Mars someday.