Mountain Dew Cupcakes! Would you eat it?

NEW ORLEANS - What happens when you combine this super sugary soda with cake?!

What's your favorite soda? Well if it's Mountain Dew, Test Kitchen Taylor has your back!

Mountain Dew Cake

1 (18.25 oz) box Lemon Cake

1 (12 oz) can Mountain Dew

4 eggs

3/4 cup vegetable oil

Frosting and green sprinkles

Preheat oven to 350°

Lay out paper liners in cupcake tin.

With your mixer combine the cake mix, the Mountain Dew, the eggs and the vegetable oil.

Mix on low for 30 seconds and then turn speed up to medium and continue mixing for 2 minutes.

Pour cake batter into cupcake tins and bake 19 minutes, or until cupcakes are set and a toothpick comes out clean.

Let cool in pan for 10 minutes and then transfer to wire rack to finish cooling.

