More than 200 Louisiana McDonald’s restaurants getting makeovers
NEW ORLEANS — McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana are about to be more modernized.
According to a news release, the fast food chain company and its franchisees are investing $114 million on 206 Louisiana restaurants throughout 2018 and 2019. The money will be spent on construction and modernization.
Across America, McDonald’s and its franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize the restaurants.
The new restaurants will feature:
- Modernized dining rooms
- Digital self-order kiosks
- New table service
- New digital menu boards inside and at the drive through