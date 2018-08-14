More than 200 Louisiana McDonald’s restaurants getting makeovers

Posted 11:56 AM, August 14, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS — McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana are about to be more modernized.

According to a news release, the fast food chain company and its franchisees are investing $114 million on 206 Louisiana restaurants throughout 2018 and 2019. The money will be spent on construction and modernization.

Across America, McDonald’s and its franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize the restaurants.

The new restaurants will feature:

  • Modernized dining rooms
  •  Digital self-order kiosks
  • New table service
  • New digital menu boards inside and at the drive through
Related stories