More than 200 Louisiana McDonald’s restaurants getting makeovers

NEW ORLEANS — McDonald’s restaurants across Louisiana are about to be more modernized.

According to a news release, the fast food chain company and its franchisees are investing $114 million on 206 Louisiana restaurants throughout 2018 and 2019. The money will be spent on construction and modernization.

Across America, McDonald’s and its franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize the restaurants.

The new restaurants will feature: