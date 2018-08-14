How did this Lil Wayne mural end up in Drake’s new music video?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Drake's New Orleans-shot "In My Feelings" music video has brought some notoriety to a few unlikely places, like the Hollygrove mural of Lil Wayne that Drake danced in front of for the video.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez met the talented artist of this mural.

This mural on Phase III Body Shop has got the whole Hollygrove neighborhood all up in their feelings.

"It is so popular that people pass by and take pictures. There are always five or six cars, shuttle buses, and mini-vans coming to check out this mural," Kennith Jackson of Phase III Body Shop said.

In 2017, the artist Ceaux painted the mural of Lil Wayne to pay tribute to the Hollygrove native.

"Lil Wayne was going through some tough times, so I wanted to let him know that we were all thinking of him," Ceaux said.

Recently, the Mayor's Office called Ceaux and asked if Drake could shoot his video in front of his mural.

"The way the video was set up was that it was a dream montage. Drake was paying homage to Lil Wayne because in the song he samples Lil Wayne. This was Drake's way of Wayne being present in it," Ceaux said.

Ceaux said there are a few things about this mural that most might not know.

"I painted on Lil Wayne's tattoo that's on his left shoulder," he said.

Also on the mural is a goat, which stands for "greatest of all time" -- often a reference of Lil Wayne.

And the "00017th" on the mural stands for Hollygrove.

Because of the video, Ceaux's seen a rise in his own popularity.

"About 25 times a day, somebody will tag me in one of their posts," he said.

Ceaux also said that he declined to be paid for the video because his mural was already there beforehand.

The Lil Wayne mural is located at 8401 Olive Street in Hollygrove if you'd like to go check it out.

Watch Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez do the KeKe dance:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For more information about Ceaux and his art, click HERE.

To follow Ceaux on Instagram, click HERE.

To watch the Drake video for "In My Feelings," click HERE.