Coolinary at Johnny Sanchez!

NEW ORLEANS - They're famous for their delicious tacos, but did you know they have a giant wood grill?

Chef Miles Landrum is really focusing on dishes that will cool you down during this hot Coolinary Month! For their Wood Grilled Beet Salad, they use their wood grill in the back, "So we've got some grilled beets with some stone fruit which is really nice, in season right now, a little whipped goat cheese. It’s a really nice, bright, fresh salad that we like to do."

Their take on Al Pastor is unlike anything we've ever seen! "It’s a fun spin on a traditional Al Pastor which is typically pork, this time we’re taking some beautiful gulf fish, throwing that on the grill, hitting it with the sauce and then doing a little salad right on top. "

COOLinary New Orleans August 1 – 31, 2018

Lunch Menu

First Course

Wood Grilled Beet Salad

whipped goat cheese, cilantro-jalapeño pesto



Second Course

Pescado Al Pastor

achiote glazed gulf fish, charred avocado, vegetables escabeche

$20

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.

Dinner Menu

First Course

Second Course

Third Course

Dulce de Leche & Coconut Flan

$35

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.