Coolinary at Carrollton Market

NEW ORLEANS - This Riverbank Restaurant aims to put their best foot forward for their favorite promotion of the year.

Jason Goodenough is the chef and owner of Carrollton Market and he loves Coolinary. "I spend my entire year thinking about this, so for Coolinary, my goal is to find the best quality products that I can offer at that price point."

But it's not just about the month of August, they want people to come back, "So we put our best foot forward and we really want people to come in and be blown away and we hope you come back year around."

Dinner Menu

First Course

choice of

Cuban-style Cobia Ceviche

plantain tostone, lime, cilantro

Creole Tomato Gazpacho

Louisiana crabmeat, watermelon

Gulf Shrimp Risotto

corn, saffron, shrimp essence

Second Course

choice of

Beef “Debris” Lasagne

housemade pasta, roast beef debris ragu, baby arugula, grana padano

Braised Beeler’s Pork Shank

stoneground grits, stewed greens, pot likker jus

Pan-Roasted Verlasso Salmon

sweet corn bread pudding, benton’s bacon-sherry vinaigrette

Third Course

choice of

Buttermilk Panna Cotta

Chocolate Fudge-Pecan Pie

$39

Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.