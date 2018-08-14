Coolinary at Carrollton Market

NEW ORLEANS - This Riverbank Restaurant aims to put their best foot forward for their favorite promotion of the year.
Jason Goodenough is the chef and owner of Carrollton Market and he loves Coolinary. "I spend my entire year thinking about this, so for Coolinary, my goal is to find the best quality products that I can offer at that price point."
But it's not just about the month of August, they want people to come back, "So we put our best foot forward and we really want people to come in and be blown away and we hope you come back year around."
Dinner Menu
First Course
choice of
Cuban-style Cobia Ceviche
plantain tostone, lime, cilantro
Creole Tomato Gazpacho
Louisiana crabmeat, watermelon
Gulf Shrimp Risotto
corn, saffron, shrimp essence
Second Course
choice of
Beef “Debris” Lasagne
housemade pasta, roast beef debris ragu, baby arugula, grana padano
Braised Beeler’s Pork Shank
stoneground grits, stewed greens, pot likker jus
Pan-Roasted Verlasso Salmon
sweet corn bread pudding, benton’s bacon-sherry vinaigrette
Third Course
choice of
Buttermilk Panna Cotta
Chocolate Fudge-Pecan Pie
$39
Price does not include a beverage, tax or gratuity.