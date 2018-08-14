Carla’s Menu: Baja Nola

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - On Carla's Menu, Carla Pesono heads to a Mexi-cajun restaurant in Metairie, home of the Mexican charbroiled oysters.

Owners Ricky and Jazmin Bermudez opened Baja Nola on July 4, 2017. It's located at 2325 North Hullen street in Metairie. Jazmin is originally from Honduras, while Ricky is from Houston, Texas. They met in New Orleans and decided to open up a Mexican/Louisiana restaurant.

Jazmin Bermudez says, "People love Mexican food and they love Cajun food because it's a Louisiana thing, so we wanted to do a combination of both and bring something great to the community."

The menu focuses a lot on local seafood, but also mixes in Mexican favorites with a Cajun twist.

Baja Nola's famous Mexican charbroiled oysters are topped with fresh pico de gallo, charbroiled with their three Mexican cheese blend melted and sizzling with a side of Mexican chorizo.

What drew Carla to this restaurant was not only the oysters, but their happy hour deals you can’t beat:

All day Tuesday: any taco is only $1 or you can get three seafood tacos for only $8 dollars.

Monday - Friday 3-6 p.m.: 2 for 1 margaritas or 2 for 1 beer

Monday - Thursday 3-6 p.m.: dozen raw oysters for only $6 or a dozen Mexican or original charbroiled oysters for only $12.