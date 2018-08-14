Axe throwing, it’s like bowling but edgier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- Battle Zone NOLA in Metairie offers all kinds of combat and fitness training.

As of last weekend, the business also began offering axe throwing.

"Right now, there's over 100 axe throwing ranges within the United States," says Scott Reddoch, the owner of Battle Zone NOLA. "And as far as we know, we're the only one in Louisiana and certainly the only axe throwing range within the New Orleans area."

The business has four axe throwing lanes. It costs $20 per hour, per person to throw. The business provides the axes and the coaching. The axes vary in weight and size, so virtually anyone can find an axe that they can easily throw and reach the pine wall target.

"Within about 10, 15 minutes, most people are getting their axes stuck in the wood," Reddoch says. "People come in and say, 'I can't believe we're able to do this here. Is this okay?' We're like, 'It's totally fine'."

Battle Zone NOLA is located at 2309 Clearview Parkway in Metairie. It's open Monday through Friday from 3:00 in the afternoon until 11:00 at night. On Saturdays, it's open from noon to midnight.

You can make a reservation to use the axe throwing range, but it's not required. It might be the perfect way for you to let off a little steam at the end of the day.

"There's certainly a therapeutic aspect to it. After a long day at work, people come in here and toss sharp objects at wooden boards, and it being okay with us, I'd say it's pretty good therapy," Reddoch says.

Reddoch also says that he's organizing a league that will compete on Wednesday nights.