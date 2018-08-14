× 72-year-old woman arrested for fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — A New Orleans woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run pedestrian crash in Metairie that claimed the life of a 25-year-old New Orleans man.

According to Louisiana State Police, 72-year-old Elva Lafaye of New Orleans turned herself in to troopers at the Jefferson Parish Jail Tuesday. She’s been booked on a felony hit-and-run charge.

Gordon Poydras, 25, of New Orleans, was walking along an I-10 East collector road near Causeway Boulevard the night of Aug. 8 when he was struck by a 2012 Toyota Camry that fled the scene.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died Saturday, Aug. 11.

The information State Police shared with local media outlets led to Lafaye’s arrest, according to Louisiana State Police.