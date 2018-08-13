× Truck struck by train in Slidell

SLIDELL – A truck carrying hundreds of tires was struck by a train on Gause Boulevard this morning.

The Slidell Police Department is on the scene of the collision at the intersection of Gause and Front Street.

The southbound train slammed into the truck, and only minor injuries have been reported.

Tires were strewn across a grassy area next to the train tracks.

The railroad crossings at Gause and Front and Front and West Hall are expected to be shut down for several hours, according to the SPD.