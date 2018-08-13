Trending: Fake outlet stickers on walls at airports

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

How good does it feel to find an available outlet at the airport?

Well, according to Twitter, people are putting stickers of power outlets on walls throughout airports across the United States. Wreaking havoc on jetsetters!

Here are some of the photos...

Brandon tweeting: Whoever put up this fake sticker of an open outlet at the airport, you are now my enemy for life.

Whoever put up this fake sticker of an open outlet at the airport, you are now my enemy for life. pic.twitter.com/TYEJKmY6Zg — Brandon Ewing (@Atrioc) August 6, 2018

Kyle says: Why!!!! It looks so real!! Why put a sticker of an outlet on the wall in the terminal !! So triggered

Why!!!! It looks so real!! Why put a sticker of an outlet on the wall in the terminal !! So triggered pic.twitter.com/1TTWtmXUS7 — Kyle Kerouac (@KyleKerouac) June 27, 2018

Alish tweets: Will the person who’s putting fake outlet stickers all over the airport please die already thanks

Will the person who’s putting fake outlet stickers all over the airport please die already thanks pic.twitter.com/zamnWgQMlh — Alish Erman (@alishisthebest) July 19, 2018

Diabolical indeed.