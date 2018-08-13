Trending: Dress to clutch combo raises $100K on Kickstarter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Currently trending on Kickstarter is a foldable dress to clutch combo called Origamei.

Over 900 backers have contributed to the crowdfunding platform.

The company set it's sights on a $10K goal and is less than $3K away from reaching $100k in financial backing!

It looks like they have developed three different styles so far. T-shirt, layered, and tent. They're described as durable, breathable, and light weight.

Once you fold the dress into a clutch, it includes a key ring and a pocket for your credit cards or cash. Angela Wang is the name of the designer behind the brand.

Update: Origamei has currently raised over 117,000 on Kickstarter with 9 days to go.