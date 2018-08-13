The Office Musical casting Michael Scott online

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Do you love The Office? Well, there's a nationwide search underway to cast the Michael Scott character in a NYC musical parody.

Here's the official breakdown: “Are you the next Regional Manager for Scranton’s 3rd largest paper company? Seeking a handsome, strong, handsome, funny, handsome world’s best boss. Must be a triple threat: singer, dancer, paper lover. No babies, scabies, or rabies. Must know how to power point. All people named Toby need not apply.”

You can audition online - just submit a video to theofficemusicalparody.com/michael by August 20th.

All ages, genders, and races will be considered for the role.

The Office! A Musical Parody will premiere at Jerry Orbach Theater in New York on September 20th.

Fun fact: this is the same group behind Bayside! The Saved by the Bell musical, Full! House! The musical and Jonbenet! Murder Mystery Theater.