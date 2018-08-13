× Pet Adoption Monday: Meet Ronald

Ronald is an Australian Cattle Dog and he is about a year old. He weighs 41 pounds. Ronald came to ARNO from the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter on the West Bank after he was found as a stray pup. He loves swimming! Pool time is his favorite. Ronald has a very friendly personality and he likes to give hugs. He gets along with humans and dogs alike. He would rather not be in the shelter, but that’s a given when you have a bubbly personality like his. Ronald needs a place to call his home with people who love him… and a pool would be nice!

For more information email: adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org. To complete an application, please visit: www.animalrescueneworleans.org

The adoption fee is $200 and includes spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, deworming, a microchip, heartworm test, and heartworm treatment if required.

Click here for more information about Ronald.

Click here for more information about ARNO (Animal Rescue New Orleans).