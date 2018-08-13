NOPD looking for man who disappeared after Red Dress Run

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man who disappeared after the Red Dress Run.

Gary Schilleci was last seen around Armstrong Park at about 7:15 p.m. on August 11.

The 31-year-old was wearing a red dress and had participated in the annual Red Dress Run that day.

Schilleci hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He is about 5’10” tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gary Schilleci is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.