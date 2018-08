× NOPD: 2-year-old drowns in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS – A two-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in New Orleans East yesterday.

The child was found unresponsive in the pool around 5:44 p.m. on August 12 at a home in the 7400 block of Springlake Drive, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The child was brought to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The death is currently listed as unclassified, according to the NOPD.